UP State Fair See you at the fair!! When: Mon. Aug 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm ET Where: UP State Fair Grounds 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI Cost: Free





The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will be at the UP State Fair all week to answer questions, provide resources and talk with Veterans about eligibility and access to care.

