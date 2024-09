Together With Veterans - Alger County, MI Veteran Resource Fiar When: Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Munising American Legion 610 W Munising Ave Munising, MI Cost: Free





For anyone who has ever served, anywhere, at any time, their families, and their caregivers. Includes access to information regarding Veteran benefits and VA enrollment. Snacks, refreshments and give-a-ways.

