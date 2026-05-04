Houghton County VetFest

Welcoming all Veterans, Families, and Caregivers to learn more about access to VA care, Veteran program and local, state and federal resources. The first 500 attendees can receive a $20 gas card. There is a free meal and refreshments available. ON-THE-SPOT VA healthcare enrollment (bring your DD214, income verification, disability letters, DOB and SSN for self, spouse and any dependents) and toxic exposure screenings. VBA claims staff onsite. Accredited Veteran Service Officers from multiple counties. Many Veteran Service Organizations and over 80+ service providers, Veteran owned business, and Veteran friendly employers.