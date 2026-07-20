All-Female Veteran Healthcare Enrollment Events Coming to Iron Mountain and Escanaba

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Iron Mountain, MI - Female Veterans in the Upper Peninsula are invited to new healthcare enrollment events hosted by the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, a first for the region.

The events, set for August 4 in Iron Mountain and August 5 in Escanaba, aim to connect women who have served with benefits and care available through the Department of Veterans Affairs. An all-women outreach and enrollment team will be on-site to answer questions, explain eligibility, and help attendees navigate the process.

Recent changes under the PACT Act, signed into law in 2022, have expanded access to VA healthcare for many Veterans who were previously ineligible. New benefits include free hearing aids and eyeglasses, lower-cost healthcare, and reduced medication co-pays — with some Veterans paying as little as $8 and a monthly cap of $33. For some, care may come at no cost.

Both events are open to all female Veterans and their families. Childcare will be provided at each location, allowing attendees to focus on enrollment and available options. Those unsure about their eligibility are encouraged to attend for one-on-one assistance, regardless of past denials or uncertainty.

Participants are asked to bring a DD214, income information from the past year, marriage date (if applicable), and birthdates and Social Security numbers for any dependents.

The Iron Mountain event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. CT on August 4 at the Dickinson Center YMCA, 800 Crystal Lake Blvd., Iron Mountain, MI. The Escanaba event is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. ET on August 5 at the Delta Center YMCA, 2000 N 30th Street, Escanaba, MI.

Organizers say these events are a chance for women who served to access the care and benefits they have earned. Questions can be directed to the VA Public Affairs Office at .