Choose VA Veteran enrollment events on June 22 and 23

PRESS RELEASE

June 8, 2026

Iron Mountain, MI - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) will be hosting two outreach events targeting Veteran enrollment on June 22 and 23.

The Pact Act recently changed the rules of health care eligibility for Veterans. In the past, many Veterans were told they made too much money or had missed an enrollment deadline. Veterans often believed health care was only available to those who served in combat or were deployed and some felt they were taking benefits away from others or had to give up their private insurance. There are many misconceptions when it comes to eligibility for VA health care, but the truth is eligibility rules have changed and the benefits are incredible – like free or low cost prescriptions, access to specialty care for hearing and vision, low cost dental insurance, home care and caregiver support options, and much more!

A virtual Choose VA Tele Town Hall will be hosted on Monday, June 22 at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET detailing eligibility and the many healthcare benefits. This telephone platform allows VA staff to reach Veterans across the entire catchment area of the upper peninsula and norther Wisconsin and explain the recent changes in eligibility and highlight services, programs and access to care. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with screeners and presenters.

Pre-registration is required for the event. Those interested can register online at https://admin.teletownhall.us/web_registration/registration/UC5NDBQM89VW or call with their name and phone number to be added to the list to receive the tele town hall outreach call on June 22 at 5 p.m. CT.

An in-person Choose VA enrollment event will be held the following evening, Tuesday, June 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT at the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center. Enrollment and Eligibility staff will enroll eligible Veterans onsite, and many will leave with their first appointment scheduled.

No pre-registration is required for the drive up event on June 23. Veterans should bring their DD214, proof of income from the previous year, date of marriage (if married), and the social security numbers and birth dates of any dependents.

Don’t miss these opportunities to learn more about access and enrollment in VA healthcare. For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at or visit https://www.va.gov/iron-mountain-health-care/.