Expanded VA Eligibility for Veterans: In-Person Enrollment Events Announced

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2026

Iron Mountain, MI - Area Veterans and their families are invited to attend upcoming in-person events to learn about expanded health care benefits now available through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) following the passage of the PACT Act.

Signed into law in 2022, the PACT Act has expanded eligibility for VA health care, offering services such as free hearing aids, eyeglasses, affordable health care options and medication co-payments starting at $8, capped at $33. Many veterans may be eligible for care at no out-of-pocket cost.

Three events will be held for veterans to review their eligibility and enroll on site. Family members are encouraged to attend. Veterans who are not currently registered or enrolled in VA care are especially encouraged to participate.

Attendees should bring the following:

DD214 (Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty)

Most recent income information

For married veterans: spouse’s date of marriage

Dates of birth and Social Security numbers for any dependents

Event schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 1 – Newberry

Legion Hall, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry, MI 49868

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

– Newberry Legion Hall, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry, MI 49868 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Sault Ste. Marie

VFW 3676, 401 W Portage Ave, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

– Sault Ste. Marie VFW 3676, 401 W Portage Ave, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 – St. Ignace

VFW Post 5114, 1110 N State St, St. Ignace, MI 49781

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at .