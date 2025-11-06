Iron Mountain VA Medical Center to host Hall of Heroes induction ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

November 6, 2025

Kingsford, MI - This Veterans Day, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) will host its inaugural Hall of Heroes induction ceremony.

Hall of Heroes is a new facility program to recognize Veterans who have exhibited exemplary courage in battle or have made outstanding contributions to their communities or professions.

Four Veterans will be inducted to the 2025 OGJVAMC Hall of Heroes. After the ceremony, each inductee will be honored with a display on the Hall of Heroes wall located on the first floor at the OGJVAMC.

This event is a great opportunity to honor and celebrate local Veterans in the Iron Mountain community.

WHO: The public and media are welcome to attend.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2:00 P.M.

WHERE: Venue 906, 900 W Breitung Ave., Kingsford, MI 49802

Nomination Process for the 2026 Hall of Heroes Program: