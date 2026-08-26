Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Town Hall Tour Coming to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Expanded Healthcare Eligibility for Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
August 28, 2026
Iron Mountain, MI - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a series of town hall meetings across the eastern Upper Peninsula from Sept. 8-10, bringing VA leadership directly to local communities to connect with Veterans, families, and supporters.
The tour comes as new eligibility guidelines mean more Veterans than ever before may now qualify for VA health care services—even those who may not have been eligible in the past. Officials urge all Veterans to attend, whether they are currently enrolled, considering enrollment, or simply interested in learning more about their benefits.
“These town halls are about listening to Veterans and making sure they know about the resources available to them,” said John P. Shealey, Medical Center Director. “With expanded eligibility, we want to make sure no Veteran misses out on the care they’ve earned.”
All Veterans, their families, friends, and any community members interested in supporting Veterans are welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, and receive updates on VA healthcare and benefits.
TOWN HALL SCHEDULE
Tuesday, September 8
- Rapid River: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
American Legion Post 301, 10584 N Main St, Rapid River, MI 49878
- Manistique: 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
VFW, 344 N Maple St, Manistique, MI 49854
- Grand Marais: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Community Center, E21738 Braziel St, Grand Marais, MI 49839
Wednesday, September 9
- Newberry: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Legion Hall, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry, MI 49868
- Trout Lake: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Trout Lake Townhall, 32686 W H-40, Trout Lake, MI 49793
- St. Ignace: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
VFW Post 5114, 1110 N State St, St Ignace, MI 49781
Thursday, September 10
- Cedarville: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Clark Twp Offices, 207 N Blind Line Rd, Cedarville, MI 49719
- Kincheloe: 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Townhall Building, 4884 W. Curtis Street, Kincheloe, MI 49788
- Sault Ste. Marie: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
VFW, 401 W Portage Ave, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
For more information, contact the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Public Affairs Office at