Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Town Hall Tour Coming to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Expanded Healthcare Eligibility for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2026

Iron Mountain, MI - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a series of town hall meetings across the eastern Upper Peninsula from Sept. 8-10, bringing VA leadership directly to local communities to connect with Veterans, families, and supporters.

The tour comes as new eligibility guidelines mean more Veterans than ever before may now qualify for VA health care services—even those who may not have been eligible in the past. Officials urge all Veterans to attend, whether they are currently enrolled, considering enrollment, or simply interested in learning more about their benefits.

“These town halls are about listening to Veterans and making sure they know about the resources available to them,” said John P. Shealey, Medical Center Director. “With expanded eligibility, we want to make sure no Veteran misses out on the care they’ve earned.”

All Veterans, their families, friends, and any community members interested in supporting Veterans are welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, and receive updates on VA healthcare and benefits.

TOWN HALL SCHEDULE

Tuesday, September 8

Rapid River: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

American Legion Post 301, 10584 N Main St, Rapid River, MI 49878

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET American Legion Post 301, 10584 N Main St, Rapid River, MI 49878 Manistique: 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

VFW, 344 N Maple St, Manistique, MI 49854

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET VFW, 344 N Maple St, Manistique, MI 49854 Grand Marais: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Community Center, E21738 Braziel St, Grand Marais, MI 49839

Wednesday, September 9

Newberry: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Legion Hall, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry, MI 49868

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET Legion Hall, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry, MI 49868 Trout Lake: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Trout Lake Townhall, 32686 W H-40, Trout Lake, MI 49793

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET Trout Lake Townhall, 32686 W H-40, Trout Lake, MI 49793 St. Ignace: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

VFW Post 5114, 1110 N State St, St Ignace, MI 49781

Thursday, September 10

Cedarville: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Clark Twp Offices, 207 N Blind Line Rd, Cedarville, MI 49719

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET Clark Twp Offices, 207 N Blind Line Rd, Cedarville, MI 49719 Kincheloe: 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Townhall Building, 4884 W. Curtis Street, Kincheloe, MI 49788

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET Townhall Building, 4884 W. Curtis Street, Kincheloe, MI 49788 Sault Ste. Marie: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

VFW, 401 W Portage Ave, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

For more information, contact the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Public Affairs Office at or .