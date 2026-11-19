PRESS RELEASE

November 19, 2026

Iron Mountain, MI - Veterans, their families and community members can meet with Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center leaders during seven town halls scheduled across Northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula Dec. 8-10.

The sessions will give attendees an opportunity to ask questions, share concerns and get information about VA health care and benefits. Veterans who aren’t enrolled in VA health care are welcome, along with their family members and members of the public.

“These meetings are a chance for us to hear directly from Veterans and understand what matters to them,” said John P. Shealey, medical center director. “We want people to leave with clear information about the care and support available through VA, and to know how to get answers to questions that come up.”

The town halls are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 8

• 9:30 a.m. — Florence Natural Resources Center, small conference room, 5638 Forestry Drive, Florence, WI 54121

• 1 p.m. — VFW Post 3134, 94 E. Genesee St., Iron River, MI 49935

• 5 p.m. — American Legion Post 144, 115 N. Front St., L’Anse, MI 49946

Wednesday, Dec. 9

• 10 a.m. — VFW Post 6507, 42103 Wilson Memorial Drive, Chassell, MI 49916

• 1:30 p.m. — Keweenaw County Courthouse, 5095 Fourth St., Eagle River, MI 49950

• 5 p.m. — VFW Post 6165, 44969 Baltic Ave., South Range, MI 49963

Thursday, Dec. 10

• 10 a.m. — VFW Post 8400, 4493 County Highway B, Land O’ Lakes, WI 54540

For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at , or visit https://www.va.gov/iron-mountain-health-care/.

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