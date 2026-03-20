Oscar G. Johnson VAMC hosts Veteran enrollment events April 15 and 16, 2026

PRESS RELEASE

March 20, 2026

Iron Mountain, MI - Members of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) outreach and enrollment team will travel to Northern Wisconsin hosting 4 separate enrollment events on April 15 and 16, 2026.

Significant changes are now in effect for Veterans. The PACT Act, signed into law in 2022, has expanded eligibility for VA health care, allowing more Veterans to qualify—even those who were previously denied. Some benefits include free hearing aids, eyeglasses, and cheaper healthcare. Medication co-payments start at $8 and are capped at $33, with many veterans paying no out-of-pocket costs.

The meetings are an opportunity for Veterans and their families to review healthcare eligibility and enroll immediately and any unenrolled or unregistered Veterans are encouraged to attend.

Veterans should bring their DD214, income from the previous year, if married, date of marriage to their spouse, date of birth of any dependents and social security number of any dependents.

If you’re a Veteran, don’t miss this opportunity to review your possible eligibility for VA care!!

April 15

Woodruff, WI – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodruff Town Hall, 1418 1st Avenue, Woodruff, WI 54568

Woodruff Town Hall, 1418 1st Avenue, Woodruff, WI 54568 Rhinelander, WI – 3 p.m. to 7 pm

VFW Post 3143, 120 W. Park Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501

April 16

Eagle River, WI – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans Resource Center, 418 W. Pine Street, Eagle River, WI 54521

Veterans Resource Center, 418 W. Pine Street, Eagle River, WI 54521 Land O’ Lakes, WI – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Land O' Lakes Town Hall, 4331 County Road B, Land O’ Lakes, WI 54540

For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at or visit https://www.va.gov/iron-mountain-health-care/news-releases/.