VA Medical Center Plans Tour to Meet Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

February 3, 2025

Iron Mountain , MI — In a push to strengthen ties with local Veterans, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will hit the road in February for a series of town halls across Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The three-day tour, running February 12-14, will bring VA leadership directly to Veterans in five communities, offering face-to-face discussions about healthcare services, benefits, and program updates.

"These aren't just meetings — they're a chance for real conversation," said John P. Shealey, Medical Center Director. "Whether you're currently enrolled in VA health care or not, we want to hear from you."

The schedule includes:

Wednesday, February 12

Laona, WI: Community Center (5322 Beech St.), 2 p.m. CT

Rhinelander, WI.: VFW Post 3143 (120 W. Park St.), 5 p.m. CT

Thursday, February 13

Phillips, WI: Human Services Building (104 S. Eyder Ave.), 11 a.m. CT

Ironwood, MI.: VFW Post 3673 (605 W. Lead St., Bessemer), 5 p.m. CT

Friday, February 14

Chassell, MI: VFW Post 6507 (42103 Wilson Memorial Dr.), 5 p.m. ET

County Veterans Service Officers will join VA Medical Center leadership at each stop, ready to answer questions about benefits and services. Veterans' family members and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact the VA Public Affairs Office at 906-774-3300, ext. 32001.