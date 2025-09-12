VA offers flu shots at drive through and walk in clinics beginning September 15

PRESS RELEASE

September 12, 2025

Iron Mountain, MI - Flu vaccines will again be available at no-cost to eligible Veterans though VA medical centers and community-based outpatient clinics, as well as through in-network community retail pharmacies and urgent care walk-in locations starting in September.

Veterans are encouraged to get their no-cost flu shot to protect themselves, their families, and the community from getting complications from the flu.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will offer drive through or walk-in vaccine clinics at all locations starting September 15. Iron Mountain VA Medical Center will host drive through clinics in their front parking area Monday through Friday, September 22 to September 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. A walk-in clinic in the primary care waiting room will be held the following week, Monday, September 29 to Friday, October 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine.

Drive-through or walk-in clinics will be held in community-based outpatient clinics. Again, no appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine.

Hancock CBOC – Monday, September 15 and Tuesday, September 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST

Sault Ste. Marie CBOC – Tuesday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Ironwood CBOC – Wednesday, September 17 and Wednesday, September 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST

Menominee CBOC – Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST

Gladstone CBOC – Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Marquette CBOC – Monday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Rhinelander CBOC – Monday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST

Manistique CBOC – Thursday, September 25 and Friday, September 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Veterans unable to attend any of the VA drive through or walk in clinics can receive a flu vaccine from their PACT team provider at a regularly scheduled appointment or they can go to a community provider. Visit www.va.gov/find-locations, enter your zip code, then click on community pharmacies to display options. Veterans should call ahead and confirm the community location offers no-cost flu shots to Veterans through this VA benefit and make sure to follow through with all documentation requirements.

To be eligible for a flu shot from a community provider, Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care and have received care from either a VA provider or a member of VA’s Community Care Network (CCN) within the past 24 months. To check eligibility, Veterans can call 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411).