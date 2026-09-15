VA offers flu shots at drive through and walk in clinics beginning September 21

PRESS RELEASE

September 15, 2026

Iron Mountain, MI - Flu vaccines will again be available at no-cost to eligible Veterans though VA medical centers and community-based outpatient clinics, as well as through in-network community retail pharmacies and urgent care walk-in locations starting in mid-September.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will offer drive through or walk-in vaccine clinics at all locations starting September 21. The Iron Mountain VA Medical Center will host drive through clinics under the entrance canopy to the Community Living Center in front of the facility, daily Monday through Friday, September 21 to September 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A walk-in clinic in the primary care waiting room will be held the following week, Monday, September 28, to Friday, October 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine at these drive through or walk-in clinics.

Drive-through or walk-in clinics will be held at all community-based outpatient clinics. Again, no appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine during these drive through or walk-in clinics.

Hancock CBOC – Monday, September 21, and Tuesday, September 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST

Sault Ste. Marie CBOC – Monday, September 21, and Tuesday, September 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Ironwood CBOC – Wednesday, September 23, and Wednesday, September 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST

Gladstone CBOC – Thursday, September 24, and Friday, September 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Rhinelander CBOC – Thursday, September 24, and Friday, September 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST

Menominee CBOC – Monday, September 28, and Tuesday, September 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST

Manistique CBOC – Tuesday, September 29, and Wednesday, September 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Marquette CBOC – Thursday, October 1, and Friday, October 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST

Veterans that are unable to attend any of the VA drive through or walk-in clinics must have an appointment to receive the vaccine. Veterans can contact the VA at then press 2 and 2 again to schedule a vaccine appointment or they can receive the flu vaccine from their PACT team provider at a regularly scheduled appointment.

Veterans can receive the vaccine from a community provider. Visit www.va.gov/find-locations, enter your zip code, then click on community pharmacies to display options. Veterans should call ahead and confirm the community location offers no-cost flu shots to Veterans through this VA benefit and make sure to follow through with all documentation requirements. To be eligible for a flu shot from a community provider, Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care and have received care from either a VA provider or a member of VA’s Community Care Network (CCN) within the past 24 months. To check eligibility, Veterans can call 800-MyVA411 ).

Questions can be directed to Public Affairs at .