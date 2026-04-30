Veteran town hall tour with the Oscar G. Johnson VA starts May 12

PRESS RELEASE

April 30, 2026

Iron Mountain, MI - Members of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) leadership and outreach team will travel around the central upper peninsula hosting 8 separate town hall events on May 12, 13 and 14.

Town hall meetings are an opportunity to engage with OGJVAMC leadership, ask questions, and learn about changes in VHA benefits and healthcare. Veterans, their families, and the public are invited to join us.

May 12

Stephenson, MI, 9 a.m.

American Legion Post 43, W5554 River Road, Stephenson, MI

American Legion Post 43, W5554 River Road, Stephenson, MI Escanaba, MI, 2 p.m.

Delta County Veteran Service Office, 2840 College Avenue, Escanaba, MI

Delta County Veteran Service Office, 2840 College Avenue, Escanaba, MI Manistique, MI, 5 p.m.

VFW Post 4420, North Maple Street, Manistique, MI

May 13

Munising, MI, 10 a.m.

Vietnam Veterans of America Post, E8025 Jingle Bell Lane, Christmas, MI

Vietnam Veterans of America Post, E8025 Jingle Bell Lane, Christmas, MI Big Bay, MI, 2:30 p.m.

Thunder Bay Inn, 400 Bensinger Street, Big Bay, MI

Thunder Bay Inn, 400 Bensinger Street, Big Bay, MI Marquette, MI, 5 p.m.

American Legion Post 44, 700 West Bluff Street, Marquette, MI

May 14

Ishpeming, MI, 10 a.m.

American Legion Post 114, 3050 County Road 496, Ishpeming, MI

American Legion Post 114, 3050 County Road 496, Ishpeming, MI Gwinn, MI, 2 p.m.

VFW Post 5670, 54 N. Mitchell Street, Gwinn, MI

For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at .