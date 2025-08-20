COMPACT Act
The COMPACT Act guarantees Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.
COMPACT Act guidance for Veterans, caregivers, family members and friends
Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any emergency room to get medical care.
Below we break down what this means for you and your loved ones should you need emergent suicidal care.
What it is
- Any Veteran – whether enrolled in VA or not – can go to a VA or non-VA emergency room for emergent suicidal care.
- We strongly recommend Veterans in suicidal crisis call 911 or visit their nearest emergency room for expedited care.
- VA will provide the treatment or cover the costs for treatment including transportation, inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
Who is eligible
Regardless of VA enrollment status, Veterans are eligible to have their medical expenses covered by VA if:
- Those who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.
Veterans who were dishonorably discharged may still seek emergent suicidal care at a VA or non-VA emergency room, however, VA will not cover the expenses.
How it works
In the event of an emergent suicidal crisis, Veterans or their loved ones should:
- Call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room
- Notify staff that you’re a Veteran
- Staff will provide treatment
Emergencies are never planned so it’s important you and your loved ones know where the closest emergency room is located.
Billing
Veterans who receive a bill for emergency suicide-related care at a VA medical facility should contact their local VA patient advocate and ask for a clinical review with an appropriate provider. Veterans can also contact the number on their bill to initiate this process. Patient advocates at Oscar G. Johnson VAMC can be reached at
Veterans who received COMPACT Act-related care at a community emergency department should submit a signed, written request for reimbursement to their local VA medical facility community care office with an after-visit summary/medical documentation and a billing statement from the rendering provider showing diagnosis code information and an itemized list of charges.
For more information on the COMPACT Act, log on to the VA Emergency Medical Care page.
Period of Care
Emergent suicide care defined by Congress within the COMPACT Act to eligible Veterans through inpatient or crisis residential care will not exceed 30 days. If inpatient care is unavailable, or if such care is not clinically appropriate, outpatient care will not exceed 90 days.
COMPACT Act guidance for community providers
If a Veteran presents to your community emergency department in suicidal crisis,
Determine if the event is an acute suicidal crisis
As defined in the COMPACT Act, an Acute Suicidal Crisis means that a trained crisis responder or health care provider determines an individual is at imminent risk of self-harm.
Report the episode of care
Reporting can be done in two different ways:
Emergency Care Reporting 24/7 Hotline:
- Call the VA's Emergency Care Reporting 24/7 Hotline:
844-72HRVHA (844-724-7842)
Emergency Care Centralized Notification Center:
2. VA's Emergency Care Reporting Portal. Below is a list of information that the VA Emergency Care Reporting Portal Asks for in order to submit a completed request.
Coordinate follow up care
Follow up with Oscar G. Johnson VAMC during normal business hours to coordinate care.
Below are Important measures defined by Congress within the COMPACT Act that the Department of Veterans Affairs must follow:
Emergent Suicide Care
Crisis stabilization care provided to an eligible Veteran following a recommendation from the Veteran Crisis Line or when such individual has presented at a VA or non-VA facility in an acute suicidal crisis.
Acute Suicidal Crisis
A Veteran who is determined to be at imminent risk of self-harm by a trained crisis responder or health care provider.
Crisis Stabilization Care
Care that ensures, to the extent practicable, immediate safety and reduces:
- The severity of distress
- The need for urgent care
- The likelihood that the severity of distress or need for urgent care will increase during the transfer of that individual from a facility at which the individual has received care for that acute suicidal crisis.
Crisis Residential Care
Emergent suicide care provided in a residential facility other than a hospital (that is not a personal residence) that provides 24-hour medical supervision.
Emergency Medical Care - Information for Providers
Provider Resources & Reference Library
- Find key information and links to other information to make it easier for you to do business with the VA.
Emergency Care Reporting
- Providers should report instances of a Veteran presenting to their community emergency department to VA’s Emergency Care Centralized Notification Center using.
For additional information reach out to the Oscar G. Johnson VAMC COMPACT Act Care Coordination Team.