Inductions typically occur once each year on Veterans Day. Inductees are honored on the Hall of Heroes wall at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Category #1:

Military accomplishments or significant achievements during a Veteran’s military career. The nominee must have been awarded one or more of the following U.S. military medals:

Medal of Honor

Distinguished Service Cross

Navy Cross

Air Force Cross

Silver Star

Distinguished Flying Cross of Heroism

Bronze Star Medal

Purple Heart

Any medal with “V” Device

Category #2:

For those who have honorably served in the U.S. Armed Forces and then contributed exceptionally to community, state, and/or nation. The nominee must have worn the uniform of our nation's Armed Forces, performed their military duties, received an honorable discharge, and then continued to contribute to community, state, and nation in an exemplary manner.

Process:

Applications will only be accepted via mail. Induction ceremony will be held on Veterans Day.

HALL OF HEROES

Pamela Dubrow, Veteran Experience Officer

Hall of Heroes Nomination

325 East H Street

Iron Mountain, MI 49801