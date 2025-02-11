Hall of Heroes
The purpose of the Hall of Hero’s is to recognize current or past military Veterans who have received or are currently receiving care or services within the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center or one of its community-based outpatient clinics, who have exhibited exemplary courage in battle, or have made outstanding contributions to their communities or professions.
Virtual Gallery
View our Virtual Hall of Heroes.
Inductions typically occur once each year on Veterans Day. Inductees are honored on the Hall of Heroes wall at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.
Category #1:
Military accomplishments or significant achievements during a Veteran’s military career. The nominee must have been awarded one or more of the following U.S. military medals:
- Medal of Honor
- Distinguished Service Cross
- Navy Cross
- Air Force Cross
- Silver Star
- Distinguished Flying Cross of Heroism
- Bronze Star Medal
- Purple Heart
- Any medal with “V” Device
Category #2:
For those who have honorably served in the U.S. Armed Forces and then contributed exceptionally to community, state, and/or nation. The nominee must have worn the uniform of our nation's Armed Forces, performed their military duties, received an honorable discharge, and then continued to contribute to community, state, and nation in an exemplary manner.
Process:
Applications will only be accepted via mail. Induction ceremony will be held on Veterans Day.
HALL OF HEROES
Pamela Dubrow, Veteran Experience Officer
Hall of Heroes Nomination
325 East H Street
Iron Mountain, MI 49801
Veteran Experience Officer (VEO) Hall of Heroes
VA Iron Mountain health care
Phone:
Email: pamela.dubrow@va.gov
Hall of Heroes Application (PDF)
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the person have to be living?
No. Both living and deceased Veterans can be nominated.
How do I nominate someone?
Print online application and mail to provided address.
How many Veterans are inducted each year?
No more than four Veterans are inducted each year into the Hall of Heroes. Celebration will be held at Iron Mountain VA Medical Center on Veterans Day.
How long does it take to find out if a nominee was selected?
Applications must be submitted by July 5 to be considered for the Veterans Day induction.
How will the person be notified if nominated?
Once a decision is made, nominees are notified. Veterans not selected have the opportunity to keep the application active for the next selection cycle.
Who will be invited to the induction ceremony?
The ceremony is open to the public. The Veteran or nominator, family of the inductee, VA staff, media, past inductees, local military and other interested parties are invited.