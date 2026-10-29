Victor Quijano DPM, PhD
Chief of Staff
VA Iron Mountain health care
Phone:
After serving as acting chief of staff, Dr. Quijano has been appointed chief of staff, effective Oct. 5, 2025.
Dr. Quijano served as the deputy chief of staff - hospital services at VA ECHCS since August 2024, and previously served as the chief of podiatry and chief of surgery. He earned his PhD in Molecular Endocrinology and DPM from Temple University, where he also completed his residency in foot and ankle trauma, and pediatric reconstruction. Dr. Quijano is also a member of the National Surgery Office.