Since the PACT Act Took Effect, Thousands of Veterans Are Discovering They’re Finally Eligible for VA Health Care

If you’re a Veteran living in the western Upper Peninsula, there’s big news you might have missed: thanks to sweeping changes under the PACT Act, thousands of Veterans—many of whom were previously denied—are now eligible for VA health care for the first time.

This isn’t just a minor policy shift. For many, it means access to vital care, support, and benefits that were out of reach for years.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center outreach and enrollment team is hitting the road to help Veterans in our region claim what’s theirs. On July 17 and 18, they’ll be hosting walk-in enrollment events, making it easier than ever to see if you qualify and get signed up on the spot.

Why does this matter? The PACT Act has expanded eligibility in ways that are only just starting to be felt. We’ve already seen thousands of Veterans—some denied help in the past—find out they now qualify for benefits like free hearing aids and eyeglasses, reduced health care costs, and affordable medication co-pays (as low as $8, with most capped at $33, and, in many cases, no out-of-pocket costs at all). For those who’ve gone years thinking VA care was out of reach, this is a game-changer.

These upcoming events are designed specifically for Veterans who haven’t enrolled in VA health care. You’ll have a chance to sit down face-to-face with the outreach team, review your eligibility, and—if you qualify—enroll right then and there. No waiting, no red tape.

To make your enrollment as smooth as possible, bring along your DD214, last year’s income info, and, if you have a spouse or dependents, their birthdates and Social Security numbers.

Here’s where you can meet the team:

July 17, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

VFW Post 6507

42103 Wilson Memorial Drive

Chassell, MI 49916

July 18, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

VFW Post 5600

915 River Street

Ontonagon, MI 49953

If you’ve never enrolled—or if you were told “no” in the past—now is the perfect time to check again. You might be surprised at what’s available to you, with no strings attached. Stop by, ask your questions, and let the team help you access the care and benefits you’ve earned. Don’t let this opportunity pass by.