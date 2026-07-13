VA interns complete psychology training program

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (OGJVAMC) is pleased to announce the graduation of two doctoral candidates as psychology interns.

Zachary Bertram and Caroline Rogers began their one-year internships in Iron Mountain in July 2025 and graduated July 10, 2026.

The Iron Mountain-based VA medical center is accredited with the American Psychological Association (APA) for its Psychology Internship program and is the only accredited psychology internship program in Upper Michigan. The internship and final dissertation represent the final requirements to earn a doctoral degree in professional psychology.

“Our aim is to develop future VA psychologists by training them within the VA setting and with our Veteran population,” stated Brenda Treiber, OGJVAMC Psychology Training Director. “We are excited that Zachary will further enhance his training with Milwaukee VA’s post-doctoral fellowship program. And we wish Caroline well in her advancement to a group private practice in Michigan.”

The Veterans Health Administration places a high priority on the education of future professionals, and OGJVAMC is a regional leader in providing training for those pursuing careers in the medical and mental health professions.