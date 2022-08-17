 Skip to Content
VA Hiring Fair

VA is Hiring

G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VAMC is HIRING!

When:

Sat. Aug 27, 2022, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Montgomery Hall

Cost:

Free

Register

On the spot interviews! | On the spot job offers! | New Graduates Welcome!

To register, visit: https://JacksonVAHiringFair.eventbrite.com

Available positions include:

  • Registered Nurse (Med-Surg, Community Living Center, ICU/Stepdown)
  • Licensed Practical Nurse (Community Living Center)
  • Medical Technologists
  • Medical Technicians (Phlebotomist)

Required documents include: (Please bring all required documents during hiring fair)

  • Resume
  • Unofficial Transcripts
  • Proof of COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination
  • 2 Forms of Government-Issued ID (Driver’s License, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, Passport, etc.)

Please bring all discipline specific certifications to hiring fair including, but not limited to:

Registered Nurse:

  • Any current board certifications
  • New Grads: Unofficial Transcripts and Confirmation of Scheduled NCLEX

Licensed Practical Nurse:

  • Any current board certifications
  • New Grads: Unofficial Transcripts and Confirmation of Scheduled NCLEX

Medical Technologists:

  • Certification – MT, MLS, or CLS given by ASPC-BOC (American Society of Clinical Pathology Board of Certification), ASCP-BOR, or AMT (American Medical Technologist)
  • New Grads: If currently not certified, but meet education requirements, you could possibly be appointed as a Graduate Medical Technologist on a temporary appointment NTE 1 year (until certified)

Medical Technicians (Phlebotomist):

  • Phlebotomy Certificate (Registration)

Completed application documents include: 

For more information, contact VHAJACNurseRecruitment@va.gov

Last updated: