VA Hiring Fair
G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VAMC is HIRING!
When:
Sat. Aug 27, 2022, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
On the spot interviews! | On the spot job offers! | New Graduates Welcome!
To register, visit: https://JacksonVAHiringFair.eventbrite.com
Available positions include:
- Registered Nurse (Med-Surg, Community Living Center, ICU/Stepdown)
- Licensed Practical Nurse (Community Living Center)
- Medical Technologists
- Medical Technicians (Phlebotomist)
Required documents include: (Please bring all required documents during hiring fair)
- Resume
- Unofficial Transcripts
- Proof of COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination
- 2 Forms of Government-Issued ID (Driver’s License, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, Passport, etc.)
Please bring all discipline specific certifications to hiring fair including, but not limited to:
Registered Nurse:
- Any current board certifications
- New Grads: Unofficial Transcripts and Confirmation of Scheduled NCLEX
Licensed Practical Nurse:
- Any current board certifications
- New Grads: Unofficial Transcripts and Confirmation of Scheduled NCLEX
Medical Technologists:
- Certification – MT, MLS, or CLS given by ASPC-BOC (American Society of Clinical Pathology Board of Certification), ASCP-BOR, or AMT (American Medical Technologist)
- New Grads: If currently not certified, but meet education requirements, you could possibly be appointed as a Graduate Medical Technologist on a temporary appointment NTE 1 year (until certified)
Medical Technicians (Phlebotomist):
- Phlebotomy Certificate (Registration)
Completed application documents include:
- VA Form 10-2850a - Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists can be found at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850a-091998-fill.pdf
- VA Form 10-2850c Application for Associated Health Occupations can be found at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850c-fill.pdf
For more information, contact VHAJACNurseRecruitment@va.gov