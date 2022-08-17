VA Hiring Fair

G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VAMC is HIRING!

On the spot interviews! | On the spot job offers! | New Graduates Welcome!

To register, visit: https://JacksonVAHiringFair.eventbrite.com

Available positions include:

Registered Nurse (Med-Surg, Community Living Center, ICU/Stepdown)

Licensed Practical Nurse (Community Living Center)

Medical Technologists

Medical Technicians (Phlebotomist)

Required documents include: (Please bring all required documents during hiring fair)

Resume

Unofficial Transcripts

Proof of COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination

2 Forms of Government-Issued ID (Driver’s License, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, Passport, etc.)

Please bring all discipline specific certifications to hiring fair including, but not limited to:

Registered Nurse:

Any current board certifications

New Grads: Unofficial Transcripts and Confirmation of Scheduled NCLEX

Licensed Practical Nurse:

Any current board certifications

New Grads: Unofficial Transcripts and Confirmation of Scheduled NCLEX

Medical Technologists:

Certification – MT, MLS, or CLS given by ASPC-BOC (American Society of Clinical Pathology Board of Certification), ASCP-BOR, or AMT (American Medical Technologist)

New Grads: If currently not certified, but meet education requirements, you could possibly be appointed as a Graduate Medical Technologist on a temporary appointment NTE 1 year (until certified)

Medical Technicians (Phlebotomist):

Phlebotomy Certificate (Registration)

Completed application documents include:

VA Form 10-2850a - Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists can be found at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850a-091998-fill.pdf

VA Form 10-2850c Application for Associated Health Occupations can be found at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850c-fill.pdf

For more information, contact VHAJACNurseRecruitment@va.gov