Join our Virtual Veterans Town Hall on July 23 at 2pm. Submit your questions now and hear updates from our leadership team.

The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center invites all Veterans, caregivers, and family members to join us for a Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, July 23 at 2:00 p.m.

This event will provide updates on VA services and ongoing initiatives.

We encourage you to submit your questions in advance using the link below. You can remain anonymous or include your contact information if you'd like a direct response.

Submitted questions will be addressed during the event.

Submit your question here: https://ow.ly/pUyc50Wk0PI

Two ways to join!