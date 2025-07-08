Join Us for a Women Veterans Whole Health Forum!

Discover how VA is delivering care that focuses on what matters to you. Women Veterans are the fastest-growing population in our system, and we’re committed to supporting your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Enjoy light refreshments, a relaxing activity, and connect with representatives from various VA services who will share resources to help you live your healthiest life—your way.

Please RSVP by calling 601-362-4471, extension 55792