Women Veterans Whole Health Forum
When:
No event data
Where:
Montgomery Hall
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Join Us for a Women Veterans Whole Health Forum!
Discover how VA is delivering care that focuses on what matters to you. Women Veterans are the fastest-growing population in our system, and we’re committed to supporting your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.
Enjoy light refreshments, a relaxing activity, and connect with representatives from various VA services who will share resources to help you live your healthiest life—your way.
Please RSVP by calling 601-362-4471, extension 55792