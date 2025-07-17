Blood Drive
When:
Where:
Front Entrance
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is partnering with Mississippi Blood Services to host a Blood Drive on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1500 Woodrow Wilson Ave., Jackson, MS 39216.
All eligible donors will receive a $15 Visa gift card as a thank-you for their life-saving donation!
How to Participate:
- Click here to register. | Blood Drive Code: 2384
- Complete your Donor History Questionnaire the same day of your appointment
- Bring a valid photo ID
- Make sure to eat and hydrate before your donation
Your one donation can save up to three lives. Whether it’s for a Veteran, a child in crisis, or someone’s loved one—you can be the reason they get another chance.
Visit www.msblood.com or call 601-368-2673 for more information.