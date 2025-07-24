Don't miss the Connected Care: Telehealth & My HealtheVet Resource Fair on September 25! Get hands-on with the latest tools, talk with experts, and learn how to manage your health care anytime, anywhere.

Join us for the Connected Care: Telehealth & My HealtheVet Resource Fair, a hands-on event designed to help Veterans explore the latest tools and technologies transforming VA health care. Whether you’re new to telehealth or looking to get the most out of your My HealtheVet account, this event will help you stay connected and take charge of your health.

What to Expect:

Live demonstrations of secure messaging and VA telehealth tools

My HealtheVet enrollment assistance

Vendor representatives to answer your technology and health care questions

Opportunities to speak with VA Care Coordinators about how virtual care fits into your treatment plan

Light refreshments provided

Get connected. Stay informed. Take control of your care.