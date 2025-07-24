Connected Care: Telehealth & My HealtheVet Resource Fair
Don't miss the Connected Care: Telehealth & My HealtheVet Resource Fair on September 25! Get hands-on with the latest tools, talk with experts, and learn how to manage your health care anytime, anywhere.
When:
No event data
Where:
Atrium
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Connected Care: Telehealth & My HealtheVet Resource Fair, a hands-on event designed to help Veterans explore the latest tools and technologies transforming VA health care. Whether you’re new to telehealth or looking to get the most out of your My HealtheVet account, this event will help you stay connected and take charge of your health.
What to Expect:
- Live demonstrations of secure messaging and VA telehealth tools
- My HealtheVet enrollment assistance
- Vendor representatives to answer your technology and health care questions
- Opportunities to speak with VA Care Coordinators about how virtual care fits into your treatment plan
- Light refreshments provided