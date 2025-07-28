Join us on Monday, August 4 from 9AM–3PM in Montgomery Hall as we celebrate a century of groundbreaking medical discovery driven by VA researchers.

This year marks a monumental milestone—100 years since the start of VA medical research. Join us for Research Day: A Celebration of 100 Years of VA Biomedical Research, honoring the researchers and staff whose groundbreaking work has shaped health care for Veterans and beyond.

The theme, "Building Community Through Research," reflects the power of collaboration and innovation in driving life-changing discoveries. Since 1925, VA Research has played a leading role in advancing medicine—developing treatments for tuberculosis, inventing the CAT scan and pacemaker, and performing the first-ever liver transplant. Today, our researchers continue this legacy through work that supports the PACT Act, Women's Health, Telehealth, suicide prevention, cancer research, and more.

Did you know research is taking place right here in Jackson, MS? Join us as we celebrate past achievements and the future of VA innovation. The event will include informational booths, poster presentations, and opportunities to meet the researchers behind the science.



Check out the VA exhibit of medical innovations, marvels, and groundbreaking research.