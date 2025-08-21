2025 Suicide Prevention Summit

The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center invites Veterans, family members, caregivers, and community partners to attend the Suicide Prevention Summit. Themed “Suicide Prevention is Everyone’s Business,” this full-day event will focus on education, awareness, and strengthening community partnerships to prevent suicide among Veterans.

Program Highlights:

Plenary Sessions: VA Suicide Prevention Efforts, Postvention, PTSD, and Community Partnerships

Breakout Workshops: Homeless/HUDVASH, Mobile Crisis Response, Community Engagement, Mental Health Stigma

Resource Tables: Community and VA partners sharing services and information

Networking Lunch: Provided free of charge

“Preventing suicide takes all of us — Veterans, families, providers, and community partners,” said Dr. Timothy Neyland, Mental Health Supervisor. “This summit gives us the opportunity to share resources, build stronger partnerships, and commit to saving lives together.”

For more information, contact Dr. Timothy Neyland at 601-672-6703.