Tiny VIST Fall Concert Series – September

When:

Where:

Atrium

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

The Tiny VIST Fall Concert Series celebrates musicians with visual impairments and fellow artists, fostering community connection through live music. This month’s genre is classical, featuring Sorrento Ussery. 

Concert Series Schedule:

  • September – Classical
  • October – Country
  • November – Gospel
  • December – Holiday

This initiative highlights the talents of musicians with visual impairments, strengthens community bonds, and raises awareness about the VIST Program and its services.

