BEE the Difference: Nominate & Celebrate!

When:

No event data

Where:

Atrium

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

Learn how to nominate exceptional employees for the Being Exceptional Everyday (BEE) Award! This award honors non-nursing clinical and non-clinical staff who demonstrate VA’s ICARE values — Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence.

At this event, Veterans and staff will see live demonstrations of our new QR code nomination process and learn how to recognize outstanding service. Light refreshments provided.

Questions? Email: VHAJACRNRecognition@va.gov

