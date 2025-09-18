2025 CWT Community Resource Fair

The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center warmly invites Veterans, families, and staff to the 2025 Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Community Resource Fair on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Montgomery Hall. Compensated Work Therapy is VA’s clinical vocational rehabilitation program that not only supports employment, education, and training opportunities, but also helps Veterans overcome job barriers related to physical or mental health challenges.

At this in-person event, you will have the opportunity to engage directly with community employers, educational and training institutions, and other resource providers who partner with VA to offer real pathways to meaningful work and growth. Whether you’re looking to re-enter the workforce, change careers, gain new skills, or simply explore what options are available, this event is designed to connect you to partners committed to improving well-being, independence, and long-term success.