The Last Roll Call is a solemn memorial service that honors Veterans who have passed away and is a longstanding tradition at many VA Medical Centers across the nation. Held quarterly, this ceremony gathers 50-100 family members, friends, comrades-in-arms, and VA staff to pay tribute to our Fallen Veterans who received care at this facility.

As part of our bereavement care program, The Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance provides a public space for honoring the service and sacrifices of Veterans treated at the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center.

The service will follow a full order of ceremony, including the Posting of Colors, National Anthem, Invocation, tributes, and the recognition of our Fallen Veterans by name. Family members will receive special presentations, and refreshments will be provided following the ceremony.

If you're interested in learning more about the Chaplain Services and the compassionate support they provide, please call 601-362-4471, extension 55353.