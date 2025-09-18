The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event on Friday, October 17, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Montgomery Hall. This event aims to educate Veterans, staff, and families about the importance of breast health, early detection, and regular mammogram screening. According to VA’s guidelines, women Veterans should begin annual mammograms at age 40, with screenings every other year through age 74, and optionally annually after 74 following discussions with a provider.

During the event, attendees will learn about breast health risk assessments, screening intervals, and the full spectrum of services offered by VA — including breast ultrasounds, MRI, biopsies, genetic counseling, and support through breast cancer treatment when needed. We will provide printed resources, expert guidance, and opportunities to ask questions about eligibility, screening sites, and follow-up care. All staff are invited to wear pink in solidarity, and we will gather for a group photo in the Atrium at 10:00 a.m.