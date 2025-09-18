The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will host Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day to raise awareness about lung cancer and the importance of early detection. Lung cancer often develops silently and does not cause symptoms until it has already advanced. By using low-dose CT scans, it is possible to detect lung cancer at an earlier stage, when treatment is far more effective. Research has shown that this type of screening reduces the risk of dying from lung cancer in people who are at high risk.

Screening is not for everyone, and it is important that Veterans understand who may benefit most. Screening is recommended for Veterans between the ages of 50 and 80 who are current smokers or who quit smoking within the last 15 years and who have smoked the equivalent of at least one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years or more. Veterans who meet these criteria may be eligible for annual screenings through the VA or through Community Care. During the event, staff will explain the screening process, review both the benefits and the possible risks, and answer questions about whether lung cancer screening is right for you.

This event will also provide information about recognizing symptoms that should never be ignored, such as a persistent cough, coughing up blood, or unexpected weight loss. In addition, Veterans will be encouraged to speak with their health care team about resources available to help them quit smoking. Support is available both in person and through the VA’s quit line, 1-855-QUIT VET (1-855-784-8838).

We invite Veterans, families, and staff to attend this important event, learn more about lung cancer, and take steps toward protecting their health through education, prevention, and early detection.