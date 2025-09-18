Strengthening Faith Partnerships: Caring for Veterans in the Community

The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will host Caring for Veterans in the Community, an event designed to equip clergy and faith leaders with tools to better support Veterans. This event will reach out to diverse Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and other faith communities, offering education and resources to strengthen relationships with Veterans in need of guidance and care.

Sessions will cover:

Suicide Prevention and Postvention (VAMC Mental Health Team)

Understanding Moral Injury (Cyd Davis-Landing)

Self-Care and Compassion Fatigue (John Temple)

Grief Support Strategies (Ed Torres)

This collaborative program provides an opportunity for community leaders to learn, share, and prepare to offer timely assistance to Veterans.

Please RSVP by Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

To RSVP or should you have questions, call John Chatham at 601-362-4471, ext. 55353 or email John.Chatham@va.gov.