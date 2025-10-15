Skip to Content

Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month Event

When:

No event data

Where:

Atrium

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

Join the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) for Wear Purple Day! 

in recognition of Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month. This on-site event is open to all and aims to raise awareness about the impact of domestic violence on Veterans and their families. VA programs and community partners will be present as vendors to provide resources, education, and support.

Other VA events

Last updated: 