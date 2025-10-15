Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month Event
When:
No event data
Where:
Atrium
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Join the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) for Wear Purple Day!
in recognition of Domestic and Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month. This on-site event is open to all and aims to raise awareness about the impact of domestic violence on Veterans and their families. VA programs and community partners will be present as vendors to provide resources, education, and support.