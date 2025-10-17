VA Medication Take Back Day – Safe Disposal of Prescription Medications

In accordance with the Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act (P.L.117-29), the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center will host a VA Medication Take Back Day.

This event allows any individual—not limited to Veterans—to safely dispose of unused or expired controlled substance prescription medications in alignment with the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

By participating, you help prevent medication misuse and protect our community.

Important Notes: