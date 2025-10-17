Drive-Thru Food Pantry & Turkey Giveaway

This November, the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is proud to host a special holiday edition of its monthly Drive-Thru Food Pantry, featuring the distribution of turkeys and bags of nutritious groceries to Veterans in need.

Organized by the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), this initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting Veterans experiencing food insecurity. The drive-thru format ensures a safe, respectful, and efficient experience for all participants.

What to Expect:

Pre-packed bags filled with a variety of perishable and non-perishable food items, including fresh produce, canned goods, and pantry staples

A convenient drive-thru setup that allows Veterans to remain in their vehicles throughout the process

Friendly volunteers on-site to assist with loading groceries directly into vehicles

A respectful and dignified experience designed to preserve privacy and comfort

Veterans are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited.

This program is made possible through the generous support of the Mississippi Food Network and the dedication of our incredible volunteers.

Interested in Volunteering?

Help us give back to those who served. Volunteers are essential to the success of this event. To learn more about how you can get involved, contact CDCE at 601-364-1391 or email VHAJACJacksonCDCE@va.gov.