Join us for a vibrant and patriotic celebration at the Veterans Day Parade, Car Show, and Block Party. This high-energy event brings together Veterans, families, staff, and community members for a day of pride, appreciation, and community spirit.

The celebration begins with a parade and classic car show, followed by a festive block party featuring:

A variety of food trucks with delicious options

Live music and entertainment

Free flu vaccines available on-site

VA resource tables offering information and support services

Family-friendly activities for all ages

This event is free and open to the public. Whether you're cheering on the parade, exploring vintage cars, enjoying great food, or connecting with VA services, there's something for everyone.