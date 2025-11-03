Skip to Content

Veterans Fitness Challenge

When:

No event data

Where:

YMCA of Mississippi

690 Liberty Road

Flowood, MS

Cost:

Free

The Recreation Therapy Department proudly presents the 4th Annual Veterans Fitness Challenge—a wellness-focused event honoring Veterans who have completed PM&RS Rehabilitation Programs, including Aquatics (PT/OT) and the Recreation Therapy Exercise Program.

This event encourages Veterans to stay active, healthy, and engaged in their wellness journey. With over 500 program graduates, this celebration highlights the long-term benefits of rehabilitation and community support.

What to Expect:

  • Fitness challenges and group activities
  • Health and wellness resources
  • On-site services including vaccinations and VA enrollment
  • Information booths from various VA departments
  • Opportunities to connect with fellow Veterans and staff

Participating VA Services:

  • Vaccinations
  • VET Center
  • Chaplain Service
  • Health Administration Service (HAS)
  • Whole Health
  • Recreation Therapy/Creative Arts
  • Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE)

