The Recreation Therapy Department proudly presents the 4th Annual Veterans Fitness Challenge—a wellness-focused event honoring Veterans who have completed PM&RS Rehabilitation Programs, including Aquatics (PT/OT) and the Recreation Therapy Exercise Program.

This event encourages Veterans to stay active, healthy, and engaged in their wellness journey. With over 500 program graduates, this celebration highlights the long-term benefits of rehabilitation and community support.

What to Expect:

Fitness challenges and group activities

Health and wellness resources

On-site services including vaccinations and VA enrollment

Information booths from various VA departments

Opportunities to connect with fellow Veterans and staff

Participating VA Services: