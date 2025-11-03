Veterans Fitness Challenge
When:
No event data
Where:
YMCA of Mississippi
690 Liberty Road
Flowood, MS
Cost:
Free
The Recreation Therapy Department proudly presents the 4th Annual Veterans Fitness Challenge—a wellness-focused event honoring Veterans who have completed PM&RS Rehabilitation Programs, including Aquatics (PT/OT) and the Recreation Therapy Exercise Program.
This event encourages Veterans to stay active, healthy, and engaged in their wellness journey. With over 500 program graduates, this celebration highlights the long-term benefits of rehabilitation and community support.
What to Expect:
- Fitness challenges and group activities
- Health and wellness resources
- On-site services including vaccinations and VA enrollment
- Information booths from various VA departments
- Opportunities to connect with fellow Veterans and staff
Participating VA Services:
- Vaccinations
- VET Center
- Chaplain Service
- Health Administration Service (HAS)
- Whole Health
- Recreation Therapy/Creative Arts
- Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE)