Jackson VA Blood Drive

When:

No event data

Where:

Mobile Medical Unit

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

Join us for a community Blood Drive! Your donation can help save lives.

Before You Donate:

  • Complete the Donor History Questionnaire on the same day of your donation: https://msblood.com/
  • Bring a valid ID
  • Eat within four hours prior to donating
  • Drink plenty of fluids before and after your donation
  • Donors must be 17 years or older (or 12 with signed parental consent)

Thank you for making a difference!

