Jackson VA Blood Drive
When:
No event data
Where:
Mobile Medical Unit
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Join us for a community Blood Drive! Your donation can help save lives.
Before You Donate:
- Complete the Donor History Questionnaire on the same day of your donation: https://msblood.com/
- Bring a valid ID
- Eat within four hours prior to donating
- Drink plenty of fluids before and after your donation
- Donors must be 17 years or older (or 12 with signed parental consent)
Thank you for making a difference!