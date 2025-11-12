In recognition of the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 20, 2025, the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program invites Veterans and staff to visit our educational table in the atrium from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This event highlights VA’s commitment to helping Veterans quit tobacco and improve their health through personalized support and evidence-based treatment options. Our Health Behavior Coordinator, who also serves as the Tobacco Cessation Lead, will be available to answer questions and provide information on the many resources available through GVSMVAMC.

Veterans are encouraged to “Quit Like a Pro” by exploring all available VA tobacco cessation treatments, including prescription medications, nicotine replacement therapies, and counseling. Research shows that using medication and counseling together offers the best chance of quitting for good. Even if you’ve tried before, every attempt teaches you something new—and VA is here to support you every step of the way.

If you’re looking for one-on-one support, you don’t have to quit alone. Call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838) to speak with a trained quit coach who can guide you through every phase of your smoke-free journey.

We also encourage Veterans to build a personalized quit plan at SmokefreeVET, where you can find tools and tips to set yourself up for success.

Together, we can support a healthier, tobacco-free future.