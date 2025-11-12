This December, the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is proud to host a special holiday edition of its monthly Drive-Thru Food Pantry, providing bags of nutritious groceries to Veterans in need.

Organized by the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), this seasonal event reflects our continued commitment to supporting Veterans facing food insecurity. The drive-thru format ensures a safe, respectful, and efficient experience for all who attend.

What to Expect:

Veterans will receive pre-packed bags filled with a variety of perishable and non-perishable food items, including fresh produce, canned goods, and pantry staples. The convenient drive-thru setup allows participants to remain in their vehicles while friendly volunteers load groceries directly into their trunks or back seats. This event is designed to offer a dignified and supportive experience that prioritizes privacy and comfort.

Veterans are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested in Volunteering?

Help us give back to those who served. Volunteers are essential to the success of this event. To learn more about how you can get involved, contact CDCE at 601-364-1391.