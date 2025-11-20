National Family Caregiver Month Celebration

In honor of National Family Caregiver Month, the VA Caregiver Support Program (CSP) invites caregivers, Veterans, and staff to a special event celebrating the vital role caregivers play in supporting our Nation’s heroes.

This year’s event, led by local Caregiver Support Coordinators, will focus on caregiver wellness through a whole health approach—addressing mind, body, and spirit. Attendees can enjoy a relaxing, Hawaiian Luau-themed environment with wellness activities such as yoga, tai chi, mindfulness meditation, massage therapy, and spiritual support.

Resource tables will be available with information from VA services. The goal is to connect caregivers with tools that reduce stress, promote self-care, and enhance their ability to care for Veterans.

Should you have additional questions, contact Tonja Tarvin at Tonja.Tarvin@va.gov.