You're Invited to the VA Tree Lighting Ceremony! Join us on Thursday, December 11, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the Atrium as we celebrate the season with music, fellowship, and heartfelt appreciation for our Veterans.

Enjoy a special performance by a talented youth choir and help us spread holiday cheer throughout our VA community. Let’s come together to honor those who served and embrace the spirit of the season!