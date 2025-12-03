Skip to Content

VA Tree Lighting Ceremony

Christmas Tree

When:

No event data

Where:

Atrium

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

You're Invited to the VA Tree Lighting Ceremony! Join us on Thursday, December 11, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the Atrium as we celebrate the season with music, fellowship, and heartfelt appreciation for our Veterans. 

Enjoy a special performance by a talented youth choir and help us spread holiday cheer throughout our VA community. Let’s come together to honor those who served and embrace the spirit of the season!

