Veteran's Coffee Social: Building Connection Through Conversation

Join us for the Veteran's Coffee Social, a weekly gathering designed to strengthen community ties and support the well-being of our Veterans. Held in the dining room across from the cafeteria, these informal meetups offer a welcoming space for Veterans, their families, and community allies to connect over coffee, conversation, and light refreshments.

Facilitated by Peer Support staff, the Coffee Socials aim to foster meaningful relationships, enhance access to resources, and promote mental wellness. Research shows that strong social support networks can reduce the risk of suicide and improve overall health outcomes. As the program grows, the goal is for Veterans themselves to take the lead in hosting these events, creating a self-sustaining and empowering community.

Thanks to the support of CDCE and potential donors, coffee and supplies—including cups, stirrers, sugar, creamer, and snacks—may be provided to enrich the experience.

Whether you're a Veteran, a family member, or a supporter, you're welcome to join us in building a stronger, more connected community—one cup at a time.