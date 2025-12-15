Celebrate the season with the Tiny VIST Fall Concert Series – Holiday Edition, a special musical event honoring the talents of visually impaired and local musicians. This month’s concert will feature a festive Holiday Jazz performance by Multi-Instrumentalist Toney Nixon and Chawan (CJ) Jernigan, bringing warmth and joy to the Atrium of the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center.

The Tiny VIST Concert Series is an initiative designed to foster community connection through live music while raising awareness of the VIST (Visual Impairment Services Team) Program and its services. By showcasing the artistic contributions of visually impaired performers, the series promotes inclusion, celebrates diversity, and strengthens the bond between Veterans and the broader community.

This Holiday Edition concert is open to all and serves as a meaningful way to spread cheer, support local talent, and recognize the resilience and creativity of visually impaired individuals.



