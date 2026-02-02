Hattiesburg Veteran Town Hall

We invite all Veterans, caregivers and family members to join us for an upcoming Veterans Town Hall in Hattiesburg, MS!

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Location: Camp Shelby, MS - SRP Building 1441 (Please use the Southgate Road Entrance at 402 South Gate Road, Hattiesburg, MS.)

This event will provide updates on VA services and ongoing initiatives.

We encourage you to submit your questions in advance using the link below. You may remain anonymous or include your contact information if you would like a direct response. Submitted questions will be addressed during the event.

Click here to submit your questions.