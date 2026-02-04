Skip to Content

Blood Drive

Man in red shirt donates blood as nurse looks on.

When:

Mon. Mar 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Front Entrance | MS Blood Services Mobile Unit

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is partnering with Mississippi Blood Services to host a Blood Drive on March 2, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1500 Woodrow Wilson Ave., Jackson, MS 39216.

Complete your Donor History Questionnaire the same day of your appointment
Bring a valid photo ID
Eat and hydrate before your donation

Your one donation can save up to three lives—whether it’s for a Veteran, a child in crisis, or someone’s loved one. You can be the reason they get another chance.

For more information, visit www.msblood.com or call .

