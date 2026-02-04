Blood Drive
When:
Mon. Mar 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Front Entrance | MS Blood Services Mobile Unit
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is partnering with Mississippi Blood Services to host a Blood Drive on March 2, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1500 Woodrow Wilson Ave., Jackson, MS 39216.
Complete your Donor History Questionnaire the same day of your appointment
Bring a valid photo ID
Eat and hydrate before your donation
Your one donation can save up to three lives—whether it’s for a Veteran, a child in crisis, or someone’s loved one. You can be the reason they get another chance.
For more information, visit www.msblood.com or call