The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is partnering with Mississippi Blood Services to host a Blood Drive on March 2, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1500 Woodrow Wilson Ave., Jackson, MS 39216.

Complete your Donor History Questionnaire the same day of your appointment

Bring a valid photo ID

Eat and hydrate before your donation

Your one donation can save up to three lives—whether it’s for a Veteran, a child in crisis, or someone’s loved one. You can be the reason they get another chance.

For more information, visit www.msblood.com or call .