Blood Drive
When:
Tue. Sep 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Front Entrance | MS Blood Service Bus
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is partnering with Mississippi Blood Services to host a Blood Drive.
- Complete your Donor History Questionnaire the same day of your appointment
- Bring a valid photo ID
- Eat and hydrate before your donation
Your one donation can save up to three lives—whether it’s for a Veteran, a child in crisis, or someone’s loved one. You can be the reason they get another chance.
For more information, visit www.msblood.com or call