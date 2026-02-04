Skip to Content

Blood Drive

When:

Tue. Sep 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Front Entrance | MS Blood Service Bus

1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Jackson, MS

Cost:

Free

The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is partnering with Mississippi Blood Services to host a Blood Drive.

  • Complete your Donor History Questionnaire the same day of your appointment
  • Bring a valid photo ID
  • Eat and hydrate before your donation

Your one donation can save up to three lives—whether it’s for a Veteran, a child in crisis, or someone’s loved one. You can be the reason they get another chance.

For more information, visit www.msblood.com or call .

