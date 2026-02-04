Celebrate and connect at the National Salute to Veteran Patients, an annual event dedicated to honoring Veterans and showing appreciation for their service. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Appreciation Giveaways & Comfort Items – Pick up tokens of gratitude and items to make your day more comfortable.

– Pick up tokens of gratitude and items to make your day more comfortable. Health & Wellness Resources – Learn about VA programs and community services that support your well-being.

– Learn about VA programs and community services that support your well-being. Educational Information – Engage with VA teams and community partners to discover resources available to you.

Flu Shots Available

Stay healthy this season! Veterans can receive a free flu shot during the event.

This program, coordinated by CDCE, is designed to strengthen connections between Veterans, VA services, and community partners—ensuring you feel valued and supported.