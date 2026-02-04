National Salute to Veteran Patients
When:
Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Atrium
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS
Cost:
Free
Celebrate and connect at the National Salute to Veteran Patients, an annual event dedicated to honoring Veterans and showing appreciation for their service. Here’s what you can look forward to:
- Appreciation Giveaways & Comfort Items – Pick up tokens of gratitude and items to make your day more comfortable.
- Health & Wellness Resources – Learn about VA programs and community services that support your well-being.
- Educational Information – Engage with VA teams and community partners to discover resources available to you.
Flu Shots Available
Stay healthy this season! Veterans can receive a free flu shot during the event.
This program, coordinated by CDCE, is designed to strengthen connections between Veterans, VA services, and community partners—ensuring you feel valued and supported.