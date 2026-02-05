Join us at GVSMVAMC on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 9:00 AM for GO RED for Heart Health, an event dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease and promoting cardiovascular wellness during American Heart Month.

We invite Veterans, caregivers, and staff to wear red to show support for heart health.

This event will also feature educational resources, blood pressure checks, and vaccinations, with guidance from the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention program, Primary Care, and Women Veterans Program teams. Together, we can take proactive steps toward better heart health and well-being.

Show your support, learn valuable tips, and help us spread awareness—because every heartbeat matters!